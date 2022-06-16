Two 'Probable' Monkeypox Cases Reported In San Diego County

At least two "probable" cases of monkeypox have been reported in San Diego County, health officials confirm. If verified, they would be the first official cases in in the county.

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services identified two probable cases, but only the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can officially verify if the cases are indeed a result of the monkeypox virus that has been reported in multiple countries as well as several cities across the U.S., per CBS 8. In both cases, the individuals, who are experiencing symptoms, are isolated from other but have not been hospitalized.

"The arrival of these probable cases in our region is not a surprise, but rather has been expected," said Chair Nathan Fletcher, San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "Our public health leaders are confident there is very little risk of exposure to the majority of County residents."

According to the news outlet, the two cases in San Diego County are unrelated; rather, both individuals had recently traveled outside of the country.

"We have seen an increasing number of cases of the monkeypox virus across the world and in the U.S. in recent weeks, so our public health department was prepared for possible local cases," said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. "Overall, the risk of monkeypox to the general population remains very low."

According to the CDC, Monkeypox is a rare disease that doesn't spread easily without close contact with an infected person, animal or contaminated materials. The illness begins with fever, headache, body aches, chills and swollen lymph nodes before a rash or lesions appear on the face and body. The illness typically lasts between two to four weeks.