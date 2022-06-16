Washington Man Calls In Fake Bomb Threat To Avoid Court Appearance: Police

People have come up with weird, sometimes dastardly, ways to get out of a court appearance. One Washington state man is accused of doing that on Wednesday (June 15), according to KOMO.

Authorities responded to the Chelan County Superior Court around 1:40 p.m. in response to a bomb threat. Reporters say courthouse employees evacuated the building while security guards and law enforcement checked the building for explosives. Nothing was found during the first search.

A few streets were reportedly shut down as they continued to look for both the bomb and the suspect, according to Wenatchee Police. Officials found the suspect's last known address and identified them as 35-year-old Nicholas H. Fulcher, of East Wenatchee.

After Fulcher was arrested, he reportedly admitted to the bomb threat hoax to avoid a scheduled court appearance, authorities say. He was jailed on one count of a bomb threat and an outstanding warrant. Washington State Patrol EOD Technicians didn't find any explosives in the courthouse, as well, police noted.

Dozens of bomb threats, both real and fake, have been made to places this year, from events to schools. A Nashville comedy show featuring Katt Williams had to be evacuated earlier this year due to a bomb threat.