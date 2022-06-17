3-Month-Old Died After Being Left In Parents' Car For Several Hours

By Bill Galluccio

June 17, 2022

Baby in car seat.
Photo: Getty Images

A newborn baby boy from Pennsylvania died after being left in a car for several hours by his parents as the temperature outside soared into the 90s.

The Allegheny County Police Department said that officers responded to reports of an unresponsive child at a home in Upper Saint Clair, which is about ten miles south of Pittsburgh, on Thursday (June 16) evening. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the three-month-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that homicide detectives were called to the scene and are investigating the child's death. They did not say if the parents would be charged or what charges they may face.

The young boy is the fifth child to die this year in the United States after being left inside a hot vehicle, NBC News reported.

WPXI reporter Sarafina James shared photos of the black minivan parked in the driveway along with several squad cars parked in front of the family's home.

"BREAKING: A 3-month-old is dead after Allegheny County Police say the infant was left inside his parent's car for several hours. The boy was found unresponsive in the 300 block of Fort Couch Road in Upper St. Clair. @WPXI," she tweeted.

