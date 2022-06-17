Diddy Returns With His New Single 'Gotta Move On' Featuring Bryson Tiller
By Tony M. Centeno
June 17, 2022
Diddy is back with his first song off his newly established Love Records. The Bad Boy founder aims to leave his former love in the past in iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere.
On Friday, June 17, Sean “Diddy” Combs AKA LOVE released his new track "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. The Kentucky singer kicks off the track by crooning the catchy chorus over the upbeat yet mellow instrumental. Diddy adds his adlibs in the beginning and chimes in with his verse towards the end. The song is the first offering from his upcoming R&B album, which will drop via his new label and Motown.
The song comes not long after the veteran music executive inked a fresh deal with Motown Records to create his Love Records. Diddy's new label will strictly focus on R&B music and aims to release new singles and collaborative projects with some of the best artists, producers and songwriters in the business.
“Music has always been my first love,” Combs said in a press release last month. “Love Records is the next chapter. [It’s] about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life."
Not long after the announcement, Diddy revealed that he recently signed Memphis singer Jozzy to his new label. There aren't a lot of details behind his plans for Jozzy or his own upcoming album readily available just yet. However, according to a press release, the multifaceted artist will serve as Executive Producer, Curator and A&R for his first album since the release of MMM in 2015 and Last Train To Paris in 2010.
Listen to "Gotta Move On" below.