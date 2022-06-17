FBI To Investigate Pregnancy Center Attacks As Acts of Domestic Extremism

A number of pregnancy centers across the country have been targeted by vandals from pro-choice groups following the publication of a leaked draft opinion from Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

While there have been no reports of injuries, the attacks, which include acts of vandalism and arson, have caused significant damage.

The FBI said that it is investigating the attacks as potential acts of violent domestic extremism.

"The FBI is investigating a series of attacks and threats targeting pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations across the country," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI takes all threats seriously, and we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities."

The statement comes after "Jane's Revenge," a pro-choice group, took credit for dozens of acts of vandalism and violence against pro-life groups. In a letter posted earlier in the week, the group vowed to step up attacks against pro-life organizations.

"From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it's open season, and we know where your operations are," the group wrote in the threatening letter.

The letter sparked outrage from lawmakers, including Senator Tom Cotton, who blasted the Justice Department for not doing enough to prevent the attacks.

"What is the Department of Justice doing to protect Americans from these violent attacks? At a minimum, you should bring federal charges against the perpetrators, where appropriate, and investigate 'Jane's Revenge' as a domestic terrorist organization," Cotton wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, which was obtained by Fox News.