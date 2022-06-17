Hazmat Crews Respond To Deadly Crash Near San Diego After Chemical Spill

By Sarah Tate

June 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hazmat crews were called to the scene of a deadly crash Friday (June 17) morning in San Diego County after chemicals spilled onto the roadway.

An early morning police pursuit in Oceanside turned deadly when the pickup truck that San Diego County sheriff's officials were pursuing around 5 a.m. Friday crashed, per NBC San Diego. The chase reportedly began shortly after 4 a.m. in Vista when an a security alarm went off near the 1900 block of Willow Ridge and ended when the truck crashed into a pole at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Cannon Road. According to officials, the driver of the pickup truck, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. No other vehicles in involved in the crash.

The news outlet reports that footage from the scene showed the truck bed was filled with chemicals in buckets, which then spilled onto the roadway. Due to the chemical spill, a hazmat crew was called to the scene. During the course of the investigation, which remains ongoing, a sheriff's deputy was taken to a hospital for observation after being exposed to the fumes from the chemicals, per ABC 10 News.

Following the wreck, the intersection where the truck crashed was closed to allow crews space to clean up the chemicals.

