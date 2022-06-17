Here's The Best College In Florida

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Florida:

"Florida is home to a variety of colleges and universities including specialized institutions like the largest aviation school, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University," according to the website. "Top colleges are located throughout Florida and in cities such as Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and the state capital of Tallahassee."

Plus, it's nice to know your alma mater may be one of the best schools in a region. Researchers say the top university in the Sunshine State is...

The University of Florida in Gainesville!