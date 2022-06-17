Here's The Best College In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
June 17, 2022
When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Florida:
"Florida is home to a variety of colleges and universities including specialized institutions like the largest aviation school, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University," according to the website. "Top colleges are located throughout Florida and in cities such as Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, and the state capital of Tallahassee."
Plus, it's nice to know your alma mater may be one of the best schools in a region. Researchers say the top university in the Sunshine State is...
The University of Florida in Gainesville!
Gators, go wild! This school is also one of the top "national universities" in the entire country, as well.
- Here are the Top 10 colleges in Florida, according to U.S. News:
- University of Florida (Gainesville)
- Florida State University (Tallahassee)
- University of Miami (Coral Gables)
- University of South Florida (Tampa)
- University of Central Florida (Orlando)
- Florida International University (Miami)
- Florida A&M University (Tallahassee)
- Florida Institute of Technology (Melbourne)
- Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale)
- University of North Florida (Jacksonville)
Click HERE to check out the full list.