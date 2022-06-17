Capone and Noreaga first met in 1992 while they were serving time at Greenhaven Prison in New York for unrelated attempted murder charges. While they were inside, they bonded over their love for basketball and their roots in Queens. Capone earned his name as a DJ before he got locked up. Noreaga, on the other hand, got his stage name from a book he read during his time in prison about Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega.



“I read a book up North (prison) and they used to call me Noreaga here and there,” N.O.R.E. previously explained. “That book was so large that people in my house [cell block] thought I wasn't gonna read it. So after I read it, my peoples tested me on it and said I was the name of the book.”



After they got out, C-N-N was born. In 1996, the duo was signed to Penalty Recordings (which later was acquired by Tommy Boy Records) and dropped their debut album a year later. Noreaga's aforementioned song for Capone was meant as a tribute to his rapping partner, who was re-incarcerated while they were recording their first album. Since Capone was locked up, Noreaga was forced to finish the album on his own.



The War Report also features appearances from Busta Rhymes, Mobb Deep, Imam T.H.U.G., Castro, Musaliny, Mendosa, Troy Outlaw and Tragedy Khadafi, who appears on more than half of the songs on the album. At one point, Tragedy was considered an unofficial member of the group. Nas also makes a cameo at the end of the album. The War Report also featured production from Havoc, Buckwild, Lord Finesse, Marley Marl, DJ Clark Kent and more.

