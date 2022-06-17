Phoebe Bridgers Takes Over New York City

By Cate Groubert

June 17, 2022

Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio

On June 15th, Phoebe Bridgers took the stage at The Bandshell in Prospect Park. Even though this was the second show in a row at the venue, it was packed to the brim with fans and the energy pulled through the entire night. Bridgers' stage presence and the way she captivates her fans throughout the entire performance is other-worldly. With clean musical composition that makes it hard to not sway back and forth, and an ultra-talented opener like MUNA, a performance from Bridgers simply cannot be missed.

If you've ever been to a Phoebe Bridgers show, you'll understand how welcoming the atmosphere is. As the night came to an end, the crowd danced to the tracks that were played over the speakers, people who had never met linked arms and sang along. That is the experience you get with Phoebe Bridgers.

1 of 28
Opener MUNA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
2 of 28
Opener MUNA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
3 of 28
Opener MUNA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
4 of 28
Opener MUNA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
5 of 28
Opener MUNA
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
6 of 28
MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
7 of 28
MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
8 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
9 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
10 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
11 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
12 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
13 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
14 of 28
Rob Moose of Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
15 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
16 of 28
JJ Kirkpatrick of Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
17 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
18 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
19 of 28
Anna Butterss of Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
20 of 28
Rob Moose of Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
21 of 28
Rob Moose of Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
22 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
23 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
24 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
25 of 28
Nick White of Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
26 of 28
Harrison Whitford and Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
27 of 28
Phoebe Bridgers and Rob Moose
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
28 of 28
Crowd shot from Phoebe Bridgers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
