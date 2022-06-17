Phoebe Bridgers Takes Over New York City

On June 15th, Phoebe Bridgers took the stage at The Bandshell in Prospect Park. Even though this was the second show in a row at the venue, it was packed to the brim with fans and the energy pulled through the entire night. Bridgers' stage presence and the way she captivates her fans throughout the entire performance is other-worldly. With clean musical composition that makes it hard to not sway back and forth, and an ultra-talented opener like MUNA, a performance from Bridgers simply cannot be missed.

If you've ever been to a Phoebe Bridgers show, you'll understand how welcoming the atmosphere is. As the night came to an end, the crowd danced to the tracks that were played over the speakers, people who had never met linked arms and sang along. That is the experience you get with Phoebe Bridgers.