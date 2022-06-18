Attacker With 'Edged Weapon' Injures 3 People At San Francisco Airport

Three people were injured when a man armed with an "edged weapon" attacked people at San Francisco International Airport. Officials said that the man, who was not identified, drove to the international terminal at the airport and got out of his vehicle.

He entered the departure terminal around 6 p.m. on Friday (June 17) night and started slashing people in a pre-security area. He was quickly detained by police officers.

The victims suffered minor cuts and scrapes in the attack. Airport duty manager Russell Mackey told the San Francisco Chronicle that the passengers were treated and released at the scene and continued on with their travels. The disturbance did not impact operations at the airport.

Officials did not say what type of weapon the suspect used in the attack, though KTVU reporter Elissa Harrington described it as a "large knife" on Twitter.

Authorities did not identify the suspect or say what motivated the attack. They did not release any information about what charges he is facing, citing the ongoing investigation.