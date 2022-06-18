Teacher Arrested For Distributing Child Pornography Involving Students

A high school teacher in Hawaii was arrested on federal child pornography charges. Prosecutors said that Alden Bunag admitted to investigators that he filmed a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old former student and shared the video with others, including a teacher in Philadelphia.

Officials began looking into Bunag in July 2021 while investigating an anonymous tip that the teacher in Philadelphia was uploading child pornography. While searching his computers, investigators found records of a conversation with somebody named Alden. They said that the teacher exchanged over 3,400 messages with Alden, including many that contained images and videos of child pornography. On the teacher's phone, they also found a video that allegedly shows Alden engaging in a sex act with an underage teenage boy.

Investigators eventually traced the conversations to Bunag and found that he was teaching summer school in Oahu. FBI agents sat down with Bunag for a voluntary interview, and he confessed to his crimes.

Bunag was then taken into custody and charged with one count of distribution of child pornography. It is unclear if he will face additional charges. He has a detention hearing set for next week, and then he will be in court for a preliminary hearing on June 27.