Watch Machine Gun Kelly Rock Out Onstage With Mötley Crüe

Mötley Crüe kicked off their Stadium Tour with a bang at Atlanta's Truist Park. The rockers exploded through a 16-song set, which included the live-debut of "The Dirt (Est. 1981)," their 2019 collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly written for their biopic The Dirt. To fans' surprise, MGK, who played drummer Tommy Lee in the film, came onstage to rock out with the band and deliver his verse in the song.

Unfortunately, the real Tommy Lee had to exist after only five songs in after suffering four broken ribs two weeks earlier. He was replaced by Tommy Clufetos. The Stadium Tour also features sets from Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. See footage of MGK's cameo, as well as a list of remaining tour dates, below.