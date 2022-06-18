YUNGBLUD Unveils Unexpected New Project

YUNGBLUD has been hard at work prepping his third album, but apparently that's not all he's been up to this year. The rocker also finished the third installment of his graphic novel series, The Twisted Tales Of The Ritalin Club. Titled The Funeral, the new comic is the visual counterpart for YUNGBLUD's single of the same name.

“This new chapter builds off the gleefully irreverent, bitingly profane adventures of Yungblud and his super-powered coterie—the titular Ritalin Club—of Harmony, Scout, Zombie Joshua, Em, and Encore," reads a book synopsis. "After breaking free from the repressive constraints of Blackheart’s High School and navigating the horrors of Quarry Bank University, Yungblud will face his greatest foe: mortality."



“Two years after saving the world from the Mangaverse, Yungblud died," it continues. "No one knows how, only that it was enough to cause The Ritalin Club to disband and stop talking to each other. But as their old foe, The Spreading Darkness, has returned, more powerful than ever, it falls to Zombie Joshua to get the band back together. Every member. Living or dead.”



The Twisted Tales Of The Ritalin Club 3: The Funeral has a fitting publish date of October 31. Pre-order the graphic novel here and see YUNGBLUD's announcement below.