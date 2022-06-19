2 Dead, 10 Rescued In Late Night Boat Collision

Two people were killed and 10 others rescued following a boat collision late Friday (June 18) night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Coast Guard confirmed it received a report of the accident from a person involved in the collision at around 10:30 p.m.

An ensuing rescue operation involving multiple authorities led to the Coast Guard Station Miami Beach locating one of the bodies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue locating the other.

The Coast Guard confirmed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was used by one of its crews and played a major role in the emergency response, according to a statement obtained by the AP.

A rescue swimmer was sent to help two of the survivors reported to have experienced critical injuries, including one who was transferred to Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

All nine of the individuals rescued from the crash were taken to another hospital to be treated for injuries, but authorities have not released any of their names.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search-and-rescue mission coordinator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is continuing to investigate the crash.