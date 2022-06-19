2 Dead, 10 Rescued In Late Night Boat Collision

By Jason Hall

June 19, 2022

McArthur Bridge Miami (XL)
Photo: Getty Images

Two people were killed and 10 others rescued following a boat collision late Friday (June 18) night near Key Biscayne in South Florida, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities confirmed to the Associated Press.

The Coast Guard confirmed it received a report of the accident from a person involved in the collision at around 10:30 p.m.

An ensuing rescue operation involving multiple authorities led to the Coast Guard Station Miami Beach locating one of the bodies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue locating the other.

The Coast Guard confirmed an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was used by one of its crews and played a major role in the emergency response, according to a statement obtained by the AP.

A rescue swimmer was sent to help two of the survivors reported to have experienced critical injuries, including one who was transferred to Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

All nine of the individuals rescued from the crash were taken to another hospital to be treated for injuries, but authorities have not released any of their names.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” said Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search-and-rescue mission coordinator.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is continuing to investigate the crash.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.