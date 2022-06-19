Lizzo's Stunning Cover For Juneteenth Is A Must-See

Lizzo shared a stunning cover of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on TikTok in celebration of Juneteenth today (June 19.)

The "About Damn Time" singer is seen wearing an eye-catching pink outfit as she shows off her vocal chops in the video with an acapella cover. The track has been dubbed the "Black National Anthem." "Happy Juneteenth!" Lizzo wrote in the caption, alongside a link to her website where she's hosting her "Third Annual Juneteenth Giveback." Fans gushed over her vocals in the comments:

Aw the black national anthem!!!!! You sang it beautifully.🥰

I just learned about the black national anthem and now I'm glad I can recognize when it's being sung. your voice is beautiful as always!

Girl you have an amazing voice

I love you lizzo Beautiful singing

Watch the cover below.