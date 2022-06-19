Lizzo's Stunning Cover For Juneteenth Is A Must-See
By Yashira C.
June 19, 2022
Lizzo shared a stunning cover of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on TikTok in celebration of Juneteenth today (June 19.)
The "About Damn Time" singer is seen wearing an eye-catching pink outfit as she shows off her vocal chops in the video with an acapella cover. The track has been dubbed the "Black National Anthem." "Happy Juneteenth!" Lizzo wrote in the caption, alongside a link to her website where she's hosting her "Third Annual Juneteenth Giveback." Fans gushed over her vocals in the comments:
Aw the black national anthem!!!!! You sang it beautifully.🥰
I just learned about the black national anthem and now I'm glad I can recognize when it's being sung. your voice is beautiful as always!
Girl you have an amazing voice
I love you lizzo Beautiful singing
Watch the cover below.
@lizzo
Happy Juneteenth! LizzoLovesYou.com♬ original sound - lizzo
Lizzo has said of her upcoming album Special that's releasing on July 15th, “I think people are going to be really surprised at how many love songs are on this album.” So far, two singles have been released: "About Damn Time" and "Grrrls." That's not all there is to look forward to if you're a Lizzo fan, however — it was recently announced that the singer has a documentary premiering on HBO Max this fall.