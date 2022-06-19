Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo Looks Unrecognizable In New Hairstyle

The Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo, has debuted a new hairstyle via The Sun.

The reality TV star showed off her new look in a recent Instagram post. Fans are used to Caputo's signature look of high hairstyles with a bunch of volume, but in the new photo, she sports a '60s-style hairdo with a ribbon tied around the beehive. She's seen sitting on a blue sofa while wearing a black blazer and shirt, alongside a pair of camouflage boots. "Love me a day at the mall," she wrote in the caption while her location was set as the American Dream Mall over in East Rutherford, New Jersey. According to The Sun, Caputo has been trying out flatter hairstyles as of late. See fan's reactions to the new look below:

"You look so young! I hope I look like this when I become a grandma!"

"Your hair is everything I needed to make today better."

"I love this hairstyle on you!"

"That hairstyle really suits you!"

See the post below.