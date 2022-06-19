Neil Diamond Sings 'Sweet Caroline' In Rare Public Appearance

Neil Diamond sang “Sweet Caroline" in a rare public appearance on Saturday (June 18). Diamond sang the popular 1969 track while at a Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

According to Billboard, the 81-year-old singer retired from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. At Saturday's Red Sox game, he came out to sing during the 8th inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He last performed at Fenway Park almost a decade ago in 2013, where it's reportedly been a tradition to play “Sweet Caroline” during the 8th inning since 1997. Alongside Diamond was actor Will Swenson, who plays the lead role in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. "Hands, touching hands/Reaching out, touching me, touching you/Sweet Caroline/Good times never seemed so good," the duo sang together as the game attendees joyfully sang and danced along.

The "Forever In Blue Jeans" singer announced his retirement in 2018 after canceling dates in Australia and New Zealand due to his Parkinson’s diagnosis. "I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come,” he wrote. “This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

Watch the “Sweet Caroline” performance at Boston’s Fenway Park below.