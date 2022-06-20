College Basketball Star Dies At 21 In Fatal Shooting

By Dani Medina

June 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A Houston Baptist men's basketball player was fatally shot at a gathering in New York on Monday, according to TMZ.

Darius Lee was 21.

The incident occurred at what appeared to be a barbecue in Harlem shortly after midnight. Nine people were found suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived on the scene. Lee was among those who were shot and was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No further details about the incident have been revealed.

Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell said the team is "in shock and can't wrap our heads around this news" in a statement. "As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now...I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on Earth," Cottrell said.

Lee was a rising senior who was expected to graduate in December. Last season, 6-foot-6, 230-pound wing averaged 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.

