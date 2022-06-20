Watch Metallica Play 'Kill 'Em All' Deep Cut Live For First Time In 6 Years

Metallica threw in a treat for hardcore fans during their career-spanning set at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands over the weekend. After tearing through 13 songs, the rock titans came out for an encore and played "Metal Militia" — the closing track off their 1983 debut album Kill 'Em All — for the first time since December 2016.

A fan caught the whole thing on video. Check out the setlist here and watch the performance above.

Metallica's tour this year has been full of surprises, but the most memorable has to be when a woman gave birth during "Enter Sandman" at a concert in Brazil. When the band heard the news, James Hetfield called the parents to give a personal congratulations. See that happy moment here.

Speaking of tours, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett recently revealed why Nirvana turned down a chance to go on the road with them and Guns N' Roses in 1992.

“I had to make the phone call to Kurt to talk to him about the possibility of joining our tour,” Hammett remembered, “and he just went on and on about how he just didn’t like what Guns N’ Roses stood for and I said to him: ‘Just go out there and represent Nirvana – just play the show and then that’s it.’"

“I pleaded with him, but he just wasn’t having it," he added. "So there you have it. It would have been great if Nirvana was part of that tour – but you know [the actual opening act] Faith No More were great as well.”