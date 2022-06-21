Armed Kidnapper Loops Leash Around Hiker's Neck In Colorado

A 73-year-old man is accused of putting a leash around a female hiker's neck during an attempted kidnapping in Colorado, according to The Mercury News.

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies say the attack happened at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver, on June 17 around 8 a.m. As a couple walked on a trail, they passed by a man crouched down on the side of the path. That's when he pulled a handgun on the hikers, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly ordered the woman to get down on the ground before looping a nylon leash around her neck, leading her off the trail. A witness called 911, but the husband was able to take the gun away from the kidnapper before deputies arrived, reporters say.

Cops soon found the suspect in the area, later identified as 73-year-old Kerry Endsley. Officials say the man pulled a stun gun from his waistband during the encounter, but they took him down using a taser.