Armed Kidnapper Loops Leash Around Hiker's Neck In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2022
A 73-year-old man is accused of putting a leash around a female hiker's neck during an attempted kidnapping in Colorado, according to The Mercury News.
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies say the attack happened at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver, on June 17 around 8 a.m. As a couple walked on a trail, they passed by a man crouched down on the side of the path. That's when he pulled a handgun on the hikers, according to authorities.
The suspect allegedly ordered the woman to get down on the ground before looping a nylon leash around her neck, leading her off the trail. A witness called 911, but the husband was able to take the gun away from the kidnapper before deputies arrived, reporters say.
Cops soon found the suspect in the area, later identified as 73-year-old Kerry Endsley. Officials say the man pulled a stun gun from his waistband during the encounter, but they took him down using a taser.
Suspect arrested for 2nd Degree Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Violation of a Restraining Order in south #Jeffco. Two victims were held at gunpoint while walking along a hiking trail. This was a targeted crime and not a random act. https://t.co/jyg5huEcX7 pic.twitter.com/Yvzlx0IOif— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2022
The couple also knew the Endsley, who was wearing a disguise and altered his appearance during the attack, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators learned the woman got a restraining order against the Endsley due to a history of harassment.
CBS Denver learned the alleged kidnapper is a real estate agent who specializes in multimillion-dollar homes and ranches in the Denver area. His profile page was reportedly removed from his employer's website by Saturday (June 18).
Endsley was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, and violation of a restraining order.