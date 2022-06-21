Florida Kidnapping Victim Saved After Intentionally Getting Pulled Over

A Florida kidnapping victim was able to escape from his captives by intentionally getting himself pulled over. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said that the victim, who was not identified, was targetted by three men after he boasted about the success of his dog-breeding business on social media.

The men posed as interested dog buyers and met the man at his home. During a two-day ordeal, the men assaulted and robbed the victim, forcing him to drive to various locations.

While the victim was driving on the highway, he saw a Martin County deputy and intentionally committed a traffic violation, hoping he would get pulled over. While it worked, the victim was too scared to tell the officer he was being held against his will by the three men in the car with him.

The officer let him off with a warning and began to walk back to his patrol car. At that point, the desperate victim "used a hand motion in hopes that the deputy would pick up on his fear."

The officer recognized something was wrong and ordered the man out of the vehicle. Once the victim was safely away from his kidnappers, he told the deputy what had happened.

The officer then took the three men in the car, Tsdekiel Sellers, 22, Benyahveen Radcliffe, 25, and Kashaveeyah Bragdon, 22, into custody. They were each charged with the unlicensed carry of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, providing a false name, kidnapping, assault, home invasion, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.