January 6 Committee Details Trump's Efforts To Pressure State Officials

The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, held its fourth hearing on Tuesday (June 21). The latest hearing focused on the efforts of former President Donald Trump to pressure election officials in battleground states to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"The same people who were attempting to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject electoral votes illegally were also simultaneously working to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election at the state level," Rep. Liz Cheney said

The committee called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Gabe Sterling, the chief operating officer in the office of the Georgia Secretary of State, Fulton County election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

Before the witnesses testified, the committee detailed how Trump's campaign provided his supporters with a script to use when they called their local officials to urge them to overturn the results of the election.

"You have the power to reclaim your authority to send a slate of Electors that will support President Trump and Vice President Pence," the script said.

When election officials pushed back against Trump's demands, they received threats of violence from some of Trump's most ardent supporters. The committee aired a clip of Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testifying about how protesters showed up outside of her home.

"We started to hear the noises outside my home, and that's my stomach sunk, and I thought: It's me," Benson was heard saying. "We don't know what's going to — and the uncertainty of that was the fear. Like are they coming with guns? Are they going to attack my house? I'm here with my kid. You know, it's, I'm trying to put him to bed. And so it was — that was the scariest moment, just not knowing what was going to happen," she said.

Bowers told the committee he pushed back against the requests, detailing a conversation with Rudy Guiliani in which he refused to try to replace Arizona's electors with ones who supported Trump.

"That's totally new to me. I've never heard of any such thing," Bowers said.

"He pressed that point, and I said, look, you are asking me to do something that is counter to my oath when I swore to the Constitution to uphold it. And I also swore to the Constitution and the laws of the state of Arizona," Bowers added.