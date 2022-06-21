New Details On WWE's Investigation Into Vince McMahon

Five law firms are currently looking to take up class action lawsuit against WWE on behalf of its investors amid the company's ongoing investigation into longtime chairman and CEO Vince McMahon paying $3 million hush-money settlement paid to a woman over an alleged affair.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com shared links to five law firms' joint news releases announcing that they are "investigating claims on behalf of investors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE” or “the Company”) (NYSE: WWE) for violations of the securities laws."

The law firms involved include Scott+Scott, Rosen Law Firm, Schall Law Firm, Brager Eagel & Squire and Labaton Sucharow.

"Scott+Scott investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result," a news release from Scott+Scott states.