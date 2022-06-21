Over 75 Dads Pranked At One Texas Church With Popular Internet Trend

More than 75 dads were pranked at one Texas church on Father's Day. KXAN reported that the dads showed up to church wearing the same shirt.

There is a popular internet trend that's circling where men are being pranked into unknowingly showing up to various places and events in matching shirts. The lighthearted joke is all in good fun.

The Fellowship Church in Round Rock pulled the prank for their services on Sunday. More than 75 dads all showed up in the same shirt. The church's women's ministry was behind the joke. Some of the dads caught onto the joke as they saw others sporting the same thing.

The church wrote on Facebook:

"For Father’s Day 2022, the women’s ministry at The Fellowship Church got creative and strategic. Women gifted their husbands the same shirt to all “coincidentally” wear to Sunday service on Father’s Day. Some men caught on quickly, and for others, it took a little more time. At both the Round Rock and Hutto campus, the men were great sports, had a good laugh, and it was a fun day. Happy Father’s Day to the men of The Fellowship Church!"

CLICK HERE to check out the church's video.

The church's video shows a man saying, "Is it like, a convention that I missed?"

"Hey, nice shirt!" was definitely a common phrase throughout the day.