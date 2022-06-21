Revisiting 'Scrubs' Season Six Heart Wrenching Farewell To 'Nurse Roberts'

The monologue delivered by Reyes to her on-screen colleague was so moving, it caused Aloma Wright, the actress who played “Laverne,” to tear up, which can be seen in the final episode cut. Faison remembers watching it play out just off screen as his character “Turk” waits to comfort “Carla” as the heart monitor flatlines.

“That was such a powerful moment,” he said.

“It was so elegantly done,” Braff replied. “And beautifully directed by Victor Nelli (Jr.)"

Braff mentioned he has seen fans say “My Long Goodbye” is one of the show's most moving episodes. BuzzFeed lists the episode as 18th overall in the show’s nine season run.

“Judy is such a talented artist,” said Braff.

There are plenty of humorous moments throughout the episode that come out during the cast's bedside confessions to "Laverne."

