Texas Golf Game Interrupted By Intense Police Chase

A group of golfers now have a great story to tell after their game was interrupted by an intense police chase. WCVB reported that a Range Rover tore through the course as police followed close behind.

Some of the golfers pulled their phones out to record the whole thing. Philip Morgan caught the chase on camera at Cypress Lakes Golf Course.

Morgan told KTRK, "We are warming up before the round and the last thing we expected to see is- after we hit a drive out and admiring the distance- is a Range Rover comes flying over the top of the hill."

According to police, the driver, 20-year-old Gray Martinez, crashed the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. Martinez also allegedly spit on a deputy during this arrest, according to police. Martinez, along with his 19-year-old passenger, was arrested and charged with evading police.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Morgan said, "It was the best start to a round of golf that I've had in a long time- much more interesting than my score usually is."

Check out the video at the link below: