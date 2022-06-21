This Is Michigan's Weirdest Law

There are certain rules that everyone in the United States has to follow under the law. For example: Most people know that you can't drive a vehicle in the U.S. until you're 16, vote until you're 18 or drink alcohol until you're 21. But when federal and state laws vary, and when the legislature is constantly coming up with new laws and amending old ones, it can be hard to keep track of what you can and cannot do. Sometimes, weird laws slip right under our noses.

Luckily for us, Thrillist found all of the weirdest laws in each state. In their search, they discovered this interesting Michigan law, which became effective on August 14, 1913:

Hope you’re not traveling through the state by train, because you’ll need to do that sober. If you want to be tipsy on a train, you’ll just have to wait till you’re back in some other state that cares less about these things.

The exact phrasing of the law states, “No person shall while in an offensive state of intoxication enter or be on or remain upon any railway train or interurban car as a passenger.” But the question is, what exactly qualifies as an “offensive” state of intoxication in the eyes of the Michigan law?