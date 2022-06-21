This Is Missouri's Weirdest Law

There are certain rules that everyone in the United States has to follow under the law. For example: Most people know that you can't drive a vehicle in the U.S. until you're 16, vote until you're 18 or drink alcohol until you're 21. But when federal and state laws vary, and when the legislature is constantly coming up with new laws and amending old ones, it can be hard to keep track of what you can and cannot do. Sometimes, weird laws slip right under our noses.

Luckily for us, Thrillist found all of the weirdest laws in each state. In their search, they discovered this interesting Missouri law:

In Jefferson County, you can hold a garage sale only between the hours of 7 am and 8 pm. And it can’t last more than three days. And you can’t hold more than two per year. If you do happen to patronize a legally compliant garage sale and score a bow and some arrows, though, there’s a bit more latitude when it comes to the laws about target practice within city limits.

It should be noted that both instruction on garage sales and on whether or not one can use their bow and arrow in the city appeared on the frequently asked questions page of the City Clerk's Office's website.