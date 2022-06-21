This Is Not A Drill: How To Catch Roger Waters On Tour In Las Vegas
By Taylor Fields
June 21, 2022
Roger Waters is kicking off his "This Is Not A Drill Tour" in July and one lucky fan and a friend will get to see the rock icon at the Las Vegas stop along the trek thanks to a new contest from iHeartRadio — this is truly not a drill!
One winner and a guest will receive roundtrip first-class airfare to Vegas, plus a $300 gift card for ground transportation, and two nights of hotel accommodations. Then, the fans will rock out with Waters from the front row at T-Mobile Arena during the October 1st concert — and to top it off, they'll also get to check out tech, pre-sound check and a photo op with the famous inflatable pig, as well as attend the 10-minute soundcheck.
To enter, listen to iHeartRadio, and text to win.
Waters' "This Is Not A Drill" Tour kicks off on July 6th in Pittsburgh, PA, and stops in cities across the country including Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping up in Dallas, Texas on October 8th.
In a statement, Waters explained of the tour, "'This Is Not A Drill' is a groundbreaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home. The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA alongside several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don't miss it. Love R."