This Is Not A Drill: How To Catch Roger Waters On Tour In Las Vegas

Roger Waters is kicking off his "This Is Not A Drill Tour" in July and one lucky fan and a friend will get to see the rock icon at the Las Vegas stop along the trek thanks to a new contest from iHeartRadio — this is truly not a drill!

One winner and a guest will receive roundtrip first-class airfare to Vegas, plus a $300 gift card for ground transportation, and two nights of hotel accommodations. Then, the fans will rock out with Waters from the front row at T-Mobile Arena during the October 1st concert — and to top it off, they'll also get to check out tech, pre-sound check and a photo op with the famous inflatable pig, as well as attend the 10-minute soundcheck.

To enter, listen to iHeartRadio, and text to win.