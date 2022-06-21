This Is The Most Romantic Destination In North Carolina

Anniversaries and Valentine's Day may be the most popular time to pull out all the romantic stops, but who needs a special holiday to say "I love you" when you can sweep your significant other off their feet by taking them to the most romantic spot around.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the most romantic destination in each state, including this must-see spot in North Carolina. According to the site:

"When you want to escape with the one you love (or the one you're hoping to ignite a spark with) there are many places throughout the country to choose from, whether it's a luxury couples' resort or a romantic small town. Getting away from it all is always better with a special someone, and in many cases, you don't even have to go very far."

So what was considered the most romantic destination in North Carolina?

Oceanic Restaurant

Located along the coast in Wrightsville Beach, Oceanic is waiting to deliver breathtaking views and a delicious menu to make a romantic dinner with your loved one the most memorable date. Oceanic is located at 702 S. Lumina Avenue in Wrightsville Beach.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic destination in North Carolina:

"For beachfront dining in North Carolina, it's hard to beat The Oceanic. It boasts a romantic setting on the Atlantic, set right on the sand with a deck that extends into the ocean for outdoor dining. The menu is all about coastal cuisine, including lots of locally sourced seafood, while local and regional farmers provide the produce, poultry, and pork."

Check out the full list here to see the most romantic destination in each state.