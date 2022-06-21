Vicious Catfish Attack Sends Florida Boy To Hospital

What started as a nice fishing trip over the holiday weekend became a horrific experience in Florida, according to WVTV. Pasco County Fire Rescue says a child under 10 years old had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was brutally attacked by a catfish in New Port Richey.

"Child listed as a trauma alert after being stabbed in the chest by a catfish. While headed to the hospital with their mother, the child experienced difficulty breathing. Firefighters responded and listed the child as a trauma alert," according to a Monday tweet from first responders.

A follow-up post says the kid was taken to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa for treatment. The boy's in stable condition, according to officials.