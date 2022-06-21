WATCH: Florida Teens Post Video Of Party In $8 Million Home They Broke Into

Authorities in Florida are trying to identify dozens of teenagers who attended a party at an $8 million mansion in the unincorporated master-planned community of Watercolor.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said the teens broke into the home, hosted a wild party, and "ransacked" the house. Some of the attendees even created a flier advertising the illegal party.

While most of the teens fled by the time officers arrived following a noise complaint, they left plenty of digital evidence behind.

"Since then, videos are circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms with some of the highlights. Including where some of the people attending turn the foyer of the $8 million home into a boxing ring," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

"Here's another sliver of information; Snapchat isn't private. You may think it is if you are a teenager or someone in their early 20s and you are not yet worldly. Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You'll be tagged in pics on the Gram."

The sheriff's office post also included several photos and videos of the party. They asked anybody who was there or may have information about who organized it to "come clean."

"Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it's a complete violation of someone's home that you can't put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn't have a dollar amount attached to it. Especially in a place where you're supposed to feel safe," the post continued.