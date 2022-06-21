WATCH: Graphic Video Shows Atlanta VA Employee Attack 73-year-old Veteran

A disturbing video was recently released by The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that detailed the attack of an elderly Vietnam war veteran at a VA establishment in Fulton County. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lawrence Gaillard, the man who attacked the 73-year-old veteran was an employee of the VA.

“This disturbing behavior is contrary to our core values of treating Veterans with the dignity and respect they deserve,” a VA spokesperson shared. “We take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with Fulton County law enforcement.”

WSB-TV took to Twitter to spread the news of the attack and detail to viewers that Gaillard was still employed at the VA nearly a month following the attack.

"I've obtained by FOIA surveillance video of the brutal beating of elderly Vietnam vet by a VA employee at an Atlanta VA clinic. @2Investigates was 1st to report on the attack last month. The attacker, Lawrence Gaillard is still employed by VA," the tweet reads.