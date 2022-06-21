WATCH: Graphic Video Shows Atlanta VA Employee Attack 73-year-old Veteran

By Logan DeLoye

June 21, 2022

Drip infusion of a patient in a hospital room.
Photo: Getty Images

A disturbing video was recently released by The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that detailed the attack of an elderly Vietnam war veteran at a VA establishment in Fulton County. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lawrence Gaillard, the man who attacked the 73-year-old veteran was an employee of the VA.

“This disturbing behavior is contrary to our core values of treating Veterans with the dignity and respect they deserve,” a VA spokesperson shared. “We take this matter seriously and will cooperate fully with Fulton County law enforcement.”

WSB-TV took to Twitter to spread the news of the attack and detail to viewers that Gaillard was still employed at the VA nearly a month following the attack.

"I've obtained by FOIA surveillance video of the brutal beating of elderly Vietnam vet by a VA employee at an Atlanta VA clinic. @2Investigates was 1st to report on the attack last month. The attacker, Lawrence Gaillard is still employed by VA," the tweet reads.

The graphic video showed 73-year-old Phillip Webb shaking his finger at Gaillard. Gaillard then pushes Webb against the wall, begins to choke him, and kicks the back of his neck before walking out of the room.

Gaillard was fired and has since been released from a local detention center on bond. Webb was hospitalized for a brain bleed after the attack.

