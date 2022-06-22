Logic Wants To Release A Free Album 'Just for The Fans'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 22, 2022
Logic recently came out of retirement and jumped back into the music industry ahead of the release of his new album Vinyl Days. Now the Grammy nominated-artist is already teasing the concept for his next project.
On Tuesday, June 21, Logic hit up his Instagram timeline to share an unreleased freestyle he made back in 2006. The song, in which he raps over the instrumental to "Mathematics" by Yasiin Bey fka Mos Def, was recorded four years before he dropped his first mixtape Young, Broke & Infamous in 2010. Since he was 20 when he released the project, that means the song he posted was probably created when he was about 16-years-old.
"2006 demo…. I’m not sure when but I’m dropping a free album of my earliest recordings from 2006 just for the fans!" Logic wrote in his caption.
Logic aims to release the project for free for his fans but doesn't include any other details about it. Since he's dropped seven albums and eight mixtapes throughout his career, it would be dope to hear how he established his rare flows and lyrical skills in his earlier recordings and demos. There's no word on when he plans to drop the throwback project, but it could serve as the next body of work after he released his Vinyl Days album last week.
Vinyl Days contains 30 new songs from the Maryland native including the title track featuring DJ Premier and other fresh collaborations with Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce Da 5'9", RZA, AZ and The Game.