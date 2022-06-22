Logic Wants To Release A Free Album 'Just for The Fans'

"2006 demo…. I’m not sure when but I’m dropping a free album of my earliest recordings from 2006 just for the fans!" Logic wrote in his caption.



Logic aims to release the project for free for his fans but doesn't include any other details about it. Since he's dropped seven albums and eight mixtapes throughout his career, it would be dope to hear how he established his rare flows and lyrical skills in his earlier recordings and demos. There's no word on when he plans to drop the throwback project, but it could serve as the next body of work after he released his Vinyl Days album last week.



Vinyl Days contains 30 new songs from the Maryland native including the title track featuring DJ Premier and other fresh collaborations with Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, Royce Da 5'9", RZA, AZ and The Game.

