Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Teams Up With Ani DiFranco For Powerful New Song

Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard teamed up with Ani DiFranco for a powerful new single called "Disorders."

“What keeps me coming back to playing my guitar is the magic of how musical bits and pieces can transform into a complete song with a life of its own,” Gossard says of “Disorders,” which also features contributions from Pearl Jam producer Josh Evans, along with musicians Skerik and Stanton Moore. “The major ingredients are usually an inspired collaboration and some ephemeral fairy dust. What was recorded six years ago as a demo in New Orleans sat for a while until Skerik had the epiphany to ask his friend, the singer, musician, artist and activist Ani DiFranco, to add her voice and words. Ani’s fierce melodic independence and her visceral in-the-moment vocal performance took this track to a much higher plane. I’m thrilled to have been part of this song and to have had the chance to collaborate with this incredible group of artists.”

“What showed up was a killer track with an evocative guitar hook, a shape, a vibe, a bombastic balls-to-the-wall outro," DiFranco said about the track. "I marveled that anyone could record a song that sounded so cohesive and fully realized with no melody or lyric to guide it. I felt instantly inspired and honored. I was invited to sing about whatever I wanted.”

She decided to use her voice to speak about the forthcoming Roe v. Wade decision, which if overturned will leave abortion laws up to individual states. "I am so grateful for men like Stone, Skerik and Stanton — not just for the blessing of this track and the honor of being invited into it, but for actually seeing women in their full humanity and being willing to stand with them,” DiFranco said. All proceeds from the song will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which strives to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access.

Listen to "Disorders" above.