Robin S. Gushes Over Beyonce's 'Show Me Love' Sample: 'Just Wow'

Beyonce dropped her new single “Break My Soul" last weekend which samples Robin S's 1993 hit song “Show Me Love.” On Wednesday (June 22), Robin shared her reaction to the sample during an appearance on Good Morning Britain via Billboard.

“My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom. You’re trending all over the place,’” she recalled. “'You know Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’, and you’re trending everywhere.’” Robin later gushed over the "Love On Top" singer and revealed that she would love to do a collab with her. “Maybe we can do a collab together? You know, that’s always the dream,” she said. “I can’t even. Just wow. A lot of thanks.” She ended with a sweet message for the singer: "This is Robin S and this message goes out to the Queen B herself, Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive. I’m honored and excited to see what else can happen.”

Beyonce's new dance anthem comes ahead of the release of her upcoming album Renaissance. The house-inspired track also features contributions from Big Freedia and Jay-Z. Big Freedia took to social media to gush over how "honored" they feel to be on the track: "It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment."