Senator Suffers 'Serious' Hand Injury Doing Yard Work, May Need Amputation

By Bill Galluccio

June 22, 2022

Legislators Continue Work On Capitol Hill
Photo: Getty Images

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said that he suffered a "serious" injury to his hand while doing yard work over the weekend. Cramer underwent "immediate surgery" and remains hospitalized. The Republican Senator warned that he is not out of the woods yet, saying in a statement there is a "high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation."

Cramer said he will remain in North Dakota and miss the upcoming hearings and votes. However, he said he expects to return to Washington, D.C., following the July 4th recess.

"I plan to return to Washington, D.C. after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps," he said in a statement.

Cramer's communications director, Molly Block, provided more information about the injury on Twitter.

"For those curious - the risk of amputation is for his fingers," she wrote before noting that the Senator hasn't lost his sense of humor.

"@SenKevinCramer is cracking jokes that his future @NFL career is over," she added.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.