Senator Suffers 'Serious' Hand Injury Doing Yard Work, May Need Amputation

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said that he suffered a "serious" injury to his hand while doing yard work over the weekend. Cramer underwent "immediate surgery" and remains hospitalized. The Republican Senator warned that he is not out of the woods yet, saying in a statement there is a "high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation."

Cramer said he will remain in North Dakota and miss the upcoming hearings and votes. However, he said he expects to return to Washington, D.C., following the July 4th recess.

"I plan to return to Washington, D.C. after the Independence Day state work period and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps," he said in a statement.

Cramer's communications director, Molly Block, provided more information about the injury on Twitter.

"For those curious - the risk of amputation is for his fingers," she wrote before noting that the Senator hasn't lost his sense of humor.

"@SenKevinCramer is cracking jokes that his future @NFL career is over," she added.