These Are The Best Street Food Vendors In Los Angeles

The best street food vendors across the city know how to deliver affordable, delicious cuisine to those looking to sample local culture.

According to a list compiled by Timeout, the best street food vendors in all of Los Angeles are Mariscos Jalisco, Leo's Taco Truck, Mercado Olympic, Corn Man, Kogi BBQ, Dollar Hits, Mae Ting's Coconut Cakes, El Chato, Guatemalan Night Market, Avenue 26 Family Night Market, and Tire Shop Taqueria. The most popular street food vendors cover nearly every ethnicity of food and vary in price. For the most part, there is a wide selection of affordable eats.

Here is what Timeout had to say about compiling data to find the best food vendors in Los Angeles:

"Newer, often chef-driven food trucks and events like 626 Night Market and Smorgasburg have helped introduce street food to a wider audience, expanding the definition of good dining beyond a meal inside a traditional brick-and-mortar. To help you in your street food search, we’ve rounded up the 12 best street food spots in Los Angeles. Some are standalone vendors and some are the best ad hoc street food collections in the city, but all are worth a visit—so make your way to these excellent roadside destinations for food you won’t soon forget (just make sure to bring cash)."

