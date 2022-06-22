This Is The Best Food Festival In California

Some states are specifically known for the food that they produce the most of. For example, Georgia is known for peach production and California takes pride in their avocado and grape supply. Attending a food festival and sampling different cuisines is a great way to get a feel for the local culture. Wether the festival centers around deserts, seafood, meat, or locally grown produce; the food that is available will reveal something about the area's agriculture and which foods they take the most pride in. Also, who doesn't love free samples?

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best food festival in California is the Avocado Margarita Food & Drink Festival in Morro Bay. This specific festival lasts for three days and features music, special guests and, you guessed it, an endless amount of avocados and margaritas!

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best food festival in all of California:

"California has many food-themed festivals to reflect its abundance of produce and Morro Bay’s three-day Avocado Margarita Food & Drink Festival is perhaps the most brilliantly specific of them all. It’s been held annually for several years and has been upgraded for the September 2022 festival onwards, with top chefs and mixologists joining the fray. Expect music, fun and lots of avocados and margaritas to try."

For more information regarding the best festival in every state visit HERE.