Waffle House Working On First Location In Texas Hill Country

Waffle House is working on a new location in the Texas Hill Country, which will be the closest location to San Antonio. The 24-hour breakfast chain plans to open a new restaurant in Kyle, reported My San Antonio.

At the city's planning and zoning meeting on June 14th, a permit for a free-standing Waffle House building in Kyle was approved. The 1,791-square-foot building is planned for 5767 Kyle Parkway. This is just behind the Walgreens and nearby Lowe's.

The next closest location to San Antonio is in Austin.

Kyle City Planner Kaela Sharp said during the meeting, "The proposed building meets the intent of retail services and the I-35 overlay."

Njeri Boss, Waffle House Vice President of Public Relations, said in an email that there is currently no construction start or end date since the project is still in the early stages.

The company does not typically share how they decide on potential locations, but Boss said that the chain doesn't currently have any plans for a San Antonio location.