Watch: These Are The Most Provocative NSFW Music Videos In Hip-Hop

In recent years, rappers like 50 Cent, Rihanna, Kanye West and Cardi B have created visuals that fall on the borderline between a "R" and "NC-17" rating. I mean, who can forget Kanye West's notorious video for "Famous"? His 10-minute video shows dummies that portray numerous celebrities sleeping in the nude from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to former President Donald Trump. It's not just the visuals though. Artists like Nas, Trina, Jacki-O, Khia and 2 Live Crew have all cooked up sexually explicit lyrics that have made their songs raunchy yet unforgettable.



We bring you the most risqué Hip-Hop music videos that have been released in the past two decades. If you haven't gotten the idea yet, these music videos are NSFW.





WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT