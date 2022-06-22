Watch: These Are The Most Provocative NSFW Music Videos In Hip-Hop
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2022
There are plenty of rap videos that have taken "Not Suitable For Work" to entirely different level.
In his music video for "Pop It Shake It," YG hosts his own Project X-style house party in Miami where he rides around in a jet-ski with a butt-naked woman and encourages other topless women to take turns riding a mechanical bull. In Doja Cat's video for "Juicy" featuring Tyga, we can't see her naked self from the front, but we can basically see it all from the back.
In recent years, rappers like 50 Cent, Rihanna, Kanye West and Cardi B have created visuals that fall on the borderline between a "R" and "NC-17" rating. I mean, who can forget Kanye West's notorious video for "Famous"? His 10-minute video shows dummies that portray numerous celebrities sleeping in the nude from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to former President Donald Trump. It's not just the visuals though. Artists like Nas, Trina, Jacki-O, Khia and 2 Live Crew have all cooked up sexually explicit lyrics that have made their songs raunchy yet unforgettable.
We bring you the most risqué Hip-Hop music videos that have been released in the past two decades. If you haven't gotten the idea yet, these music videos are NSFW.
BRS Cash featuring DaBaby & City Girls "Throat Baby (Remix)" (2021)
Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" (2020)
City Girls Featuring Cardi B "Twerk" (2018)
Rihanna "Needed Me" (2016)
Nicki Minaj "Anaconda" (2014)
T-Pain "Work" (2013)
Ludacris Featuring Gucci Mane "Shake N Fries" (2011)
50 Cent "Disco Inferno" (2005)
Nelly "E.I. (Tip Drill Remix)" (2003)
N.E.R.D. Featuring Vita & Lee Harvey "Lapdance" (2001)