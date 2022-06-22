Watch: These Are The Most Provocative NSFW Music Videos In Hip-Hop

By Tony M. Centeno

June 23, 2022

Cardi B, Nelly & Rihanna
Photo: Getty Images

There are plenty of rap videos that have taken "Not Suitable For Work" to entirely different level.

In his music video for "Pop It Shake It," YG hosts his own Project X-style house party in Miami where he rides around in a jet-ski with a butt-naked woman and encourages other topless women to take turns riding a mechanical bull. In Doja Cat's video for "Juicy" featuring Tyga, we can't see her naked self from the front, but we can basically see it all from the back.

In recent years, rappers like 50 Cent, Rihanna, Kanye West and Cardi B have created visuals that fall on the borderline between a "R" and "NC-17" rating. I mean, who can forget Kanye West's notorious video for "Famous"? His 10-minute video shows dummies that portray numerous celebrities sleeping in the nude from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to former President Donald Trump. It's not just the visuals though. Artists like Nas, Trina, Jacki-O, Khia and 2 Live Crew have all cooked up sexually explicit lyrics that have made their songs raunchy yet unforgettable.

We bring you the most risqué Hip-Hop music videos that have been released in the past two decades. If you haven't gotten the idea yet, these music videos are NSFW.


WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

BRS Cash featuring DaBaby & City Girls "Throat Baby (Remix)" (2021)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" (2020)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


City Girls Featuring Cardi B "Twerk" (2018)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


Rihanna "Needed Me" (2016)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


Nicki Minaj "Anaconda" (2014)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


T-Pain "Work" (2013)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


Ludacris Featuring Gucci Mane "Shake N Fries" (2011)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


50 Cent "Disco Inferno" (2005)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


Nelly "E.I. (Tip Drill Remix)" (2003)

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT


N.E.R.D. Featuring Vita & Lee Harvey "Lapdance" (2001)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.