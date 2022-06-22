Woman Being Held Hostage Rescued After Leaving Note On Her Grubhub Order

A New York woman who was being held hostage was rescued after using Grubhub to send a note for help. The 24-year-old victim, who was not identified, placed a breakfast order at The Chipper Truck in the Bronx around 5 a.m. on Sunday (June 19).

When the workers received the order, they noticed the woman asked them to call the police.

"Please call the police his going to call me when u delivered come with the cones please don't make it obvious," the woman wrote in the additional instructions section.

While the workers felt the message seemed a bit off, they contacted the police as she asked.

"It was a strange message because you could see that it was wrote like in a hurry," the restaurant's owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition. "It wasn't correct. So we could see that it was someone that was in distress."

When officers arrived, they were able to rescue the woman and took Kemoy Royal into custody. He was charged with rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and sexual abuse. He is also facing charges of attempted rape, sexual abuse, and assault in connection with an alleged assault against a 26-year-old woman that happened on June 15.