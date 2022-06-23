Feds Seeking 30 To 55-Year Prison Sentence For Ghislaine Maxwell

Federal prosecutors want disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to spend at least 30 years behind bars following her conviction for sex trafficking. In a sentencing memorandum filed with the court, prosecutors are asking for the 60-year-old Maxwell to be sentenced to 30-55 years in prison, citing her complete lack of remorse for her crimes.

"Instead of showing even a hint of acceptance of responsibility, the defendant makes a desperate attempt to cast blame wherever else she can," prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors noted that Maxwell's actions caused great harm to her victims.

"In her wake, Maxwell left her victims permanently scarred with emotional and psychological injuries. That damage can never be undone, but it can be accounted for in crafting a just sentence for Maxwell's crimes."

They also pushed back against claims by Maxwell's defense team that she is being punished for the actions of Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself inside his prison cell while awaiting trial. Instead, they want her sentenced to just six years in prison.

Maxwell's attempt to "cast aspersions on the Government for prosecuting her, and her claim that she is being held responsible for Epstein's crimes, are both absurd and offensive," federal prosecutors countered.

Maxwell's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.