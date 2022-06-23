Here's How Megan Thee Stallion's Favorite Snack Led To Her Management Deal

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed one of the many reasons why she decided to sign with Roc Nation as her management, and it includes her favorite snack — Hot Cheetos.

The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper spoke about her experience first meeting with Roc Nation management executives during the Cannes Lions Festival on Thursday (June 23.) According to Complex, Megan had no idea Jay-Z would be joining them — or that he'd have Hot Cheetos on him. “I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” the "Plan B" rapper explained. “And then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’ But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

Megan signed to Roc Nation back in September 2019 and since then she has appeared in a commercial for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which she described as an “authentic" campaign. “When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she shared. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”