Lizzo Unveils Her Drag Persona 'Amazonia Prime': See The Pics

Lizzo unveiled her drag persona "Amazonia Prime" in new photos posted on Thursday (June 23.)

The "About Damn Time" singer took to Instagram to show off the dramatic look. She's seen wearing heavy makeup with her hair full of volume and a stunning black and yellow cheerleader outfit. Lizzo dressed in drag for the Night of 1,000 Lizzos tribute show in West Hollywood which featured Drag Race alums including Kornbread. The singer posted a video of her entrance at the show with a sweet caption: "Y’all don’t understand…. I WAS LIVING MY LIPSYNC DREAM LAST NIGHT! Thank you @kornbreadthesnack for putting on such a beautiful night of 1000 LIZZOS. I felt all of the (much needed!) love and appreciation❤️ to all the queens.. I LOVE U SO MUCH. Y’all made a b-tch cry up there❤️ xoxo."

