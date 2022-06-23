Michigan Woman Wins $1M After Her Favorite Lottery Ticket Sells Out

Sometimes, all you need to do to get yourself out of a losing streak is to change something up. At least, that's what one Delta County woman learned when her favorite instant Lottery ticket was sold out and she had to purchase a different one, according to MLive.

When the 65-year-old winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, stopped at the store to buy a Lottery ticket, the clerk informed her that they had just sold out of the game she usually plays. So, she decided to buy a Lucky X50 ticket instead.

“I scratched the ticket later that day and when I saw that I’d won $1 million, I started crying,” she said.

The winning Lucky X50 ticket was purchased at the North Bluff Grocery at 6287 M-35 in Gladstone. She visited the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and elected to receive it as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $693,000 rather than the annuity. She plans on helping others with her winnings.

“Winning is a fantastic feeling and will allow me to help a lot of people,” the winner said.

For more information on raffles, instant tickets and other Lottery games, check out the Michigan Lottery's website by clicking here.