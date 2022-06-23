Michigan Woman Wins $1M After Her Favorite Lottery Ticket Sells Out

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 23, 2022

Black afro american girl won money. Happy young woman holding dollar currency satisfied isolated over pink background with confetti.
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, all you need to do to get yourself out of a losing streak is to change something up. At least, that's what one Delta County woman learned when her favorite instant Lottery ticket was sold out and she had to purchase a different one, according to MLive.

When the 65-year-old winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, stopped at the store to buy a Lottery ticket, the clerk informed her that they had just sold out of the game she usually plays. So, she decided to buy a Lucky X50 ticket instead.

“I scratched the ticket later that day and when I saw that I’d won $1 million, I started crying,” she said.

The winning Lucky X50 ticket was purchased at the North Bluff Grocery at 6287 M-35 in Gladstone. She visited the Lottery headquarters to claim her prize and elected to receive it as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $693,000 rather than the annuity. She plans on helping others with her winnings.

“Winning is a fantastic feeling and will allow me to help a lot of people,” the winner said.

For more information on raffles, instant tickets and other Lottery games, check out the Michigan Lottery's website by clicking here.

