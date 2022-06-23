Model And Influencer Niece Waidhofer Dead At 31

Niece Waidhofer, a model and social media influencer with more than 4.2 million Instagram followers, has died at the age of 31.

Waidhofer's family confirmed she died by suicide following a long battle with mental health issues in a statement shared to TMZ.

“Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues,” the family said. “She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also suffered.”

TMZ reports a non-profit called "Peace for Niece" will be launched to spread mental health awareness and provide grants for mental illness research in Waidhofer's honor.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ they received a call from a concerned family member last month to check on Waidhofer at her Houston-area residence, where she was located by police.

Waidhofer's followers became concerned after she deleted all but three posts on her Instagram account last month in what turned out to be the days leading up to her death.