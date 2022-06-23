Supreme Court Says New York Gun Law Violates Second Amendment

The United States Supreme Court struck down a New York law that restricts the ability of residents to carry concealed firearms outside of their homes. In a 6-3 ruling, the High Court found that a requirement to provide "proper cause" when seeking a concealed carry permit is a violation of the Second Amendment.

"In this case, petitioners and respondents agree that ordinary, law-abiding citizens have a similar right to carry handguns publicly for their self-defense. We too agree, and now hold, consistent with Heller and McDonald, that the Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual's right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote. "Because the State of New York issues public-carry licenses only when an applicant demonstrates a special need for self-defense, we conclude that the State's licensing regime violates the Constitution."

The ruling could impact the laws in several other states, where local officials are given similar discretion to deny or approve concealed carry permits. Those states include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.