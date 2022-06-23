The Lumineers in NYC

The Lumineers played Forest Hills Stadium two nights in a row. With the wind blowing through their hair, they took the stage front and center. The stage presence of every performer was so engaging, at one point the keys player, Stelth Ulvang climbed the stage at least 30 feet in the air to play a guitar! The light show was impeccable and went along with every beat of each song, and just when the crowd thought that the shower was over, they returned with four encore songs and ended with a grand display of confetti that swept over everyone. The Lumineers are in the middle of their "Bright Side World Tour" and if you see yourself near a venue they are performing at, grab some friends and get yourself there, because this is an engaging performance you do not see very often.