The Lumineers in NYC

By Cate Groubert

June 23, 2022

Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio

The Lumineers played Forest Hills Stadium two nights in a row. With the wind blowing through their hair, they took the stage front and center. The stage presence of every performer was so engaging, at one point the keys player, Stelth Ulvang climbed the stage at least 30 feet in the air to play a guitar! The light show was impeccable and went along with every beat of each song, and just when the crowd thought that the shower was over, they returned with four encore songs and ended with a grand display of confetti that swept over everyone. The Lumineers are in the middle of their "Bright Side World Tour" and if you see yourself near a venue they are performing at, grab some friends and get yourself there, because this is an engaging performance you do not see very often.

1 of 16
Opener Caamp
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
2 of 16
Opener Caamp
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
3 of 16
Opener Caamp
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
4 of 16
Crowd cheering in anticipation for The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
5 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
6 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
7 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
8 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
9 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
10 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
11 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
12 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
13 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
14 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
15 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
16 of 16
The Lumineers
Photo: Cate Groubert for iHeartRadio
