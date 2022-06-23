Watch Pearl Jam Invite Terminally Ill Fan Onstage As Last Wish

By Katrina Nattress

June 23, 2022

Pearl Jam Performs At Viejas Arena In San Diego, CA
Photo: Getty Images North America

One special fan had the experience of a lifetime during Pearl Jam's show in Berlin on Wednesday night (June 21). As Loudwire reports, Roland Mandel received a devastating terminal ALS a year ago, and has since been wheelchair bound and given only a few months to live. One of his last wishes was to see the band live, but it almost didn't happen.

To his dismay, the Berlin Waldbühne denied Roland's request for wheelchair seating because all of the stadium's 12 reserved spaces were full.

"We never would have thought of the idea in the first place," said Mandel's wife, Sandra Dragendorf told German outlet Taz, before adding, "Roland doesn't have much left, just summer. No matter how bad he is, he said we're going."

A campaign was started to get Roland to the show, and not only was it successful but Pearl Jam also invited him onstage. After covering the Ramones' "I Believe in Miracles," Roland was wheeled out onstage.  "He should also experience this special sight," Eddie Vedder said as Roland faced thousands of cheering fans. "He worked his ass off to be here tonight."

"It was so unbelievable," Sandra gushed after the concert. "He was so excited, so positive, so full of adrenaline. This stays for eternity."

Watch the special moment go down below.

Pearl Jam
